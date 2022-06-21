(WSPA) – Tuesday is runoff day in Georgia and political experts predict that voter turnout will be lower than May’s primary election.

Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall are the Democratic nominees on the runoff ballot and the winner will move on to the general elections in November.

Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen are the two Democratic candidates on the runoff ballot for Secretary of State.

Republicans will vote in three congressional races.

Despite an expected low voter turnout, political experts said candidates will continue to run ads in hopes of mobilizing more voters to the polls.

Polls open in Georgia Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and close Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.