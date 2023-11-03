CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother of the missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari did not have a recent bond decrease last week, court officials confirmed Thursday.

Documents previously showed Diana Cojocari’s bond was reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 on Oct. 24, 2023, in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. But a clerk of court said the change was done in error through the new eCourts case management system.

“There were updates to the same release order this morning to reflect the correct bond of $250,000 secured,” the clerk told Queen City News.

Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter, Madalina’s stepfather, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of not reporting their daughter missing.

Madalina has been missing for nearly a year now and would be 12. She was last seen getting off her school bus in November 2022.

There was a $100,000 bond at the time of Cojocari’s arrest, but it was increased to the current figure of $250,000 on Dec. 20, 2022.

Palmiter posted a lowered $25,000 bond in August.

QCN also confirmed a Nov. 6 hearing for Cojocari was canceled.