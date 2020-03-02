Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tours Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs

(WSPA) – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette visited the area Monday morning to tour the Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs.

Leaders at the center invited her to raise awareness about the unique work that is being done in northern Spartanburg County.

The mission of the center is to create a healthy and more prosperous community by providing educational opportunities, engaging activities and support services that help families thrive.

For more information on the Upstate Family Resource Center, visit www.upstatefrc.org.