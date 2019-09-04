Lt. Governor tours Upstate as groups prepare to help coast during hurricane

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizations in the Upstate are doing what they can to help those in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

As the hurricane moves along the coast these groups say they are ready to go.

“Government can’t handle everything and we rely on our partners like the Red Cross and United Way and Americorp to fill those gaps government can’t fill,” Evette said.

Today, Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor, got a first hand look at what the Upstate is doing to help the coast.

She stopped by the Red Cross to see an emergency response vehicle that will take needed supplies into disaster areas.

The Red Cross says they have 14 people at the coast preparing.

Then once the disaster does actually hit we’re very tied into our emergency management and government partners to make sure people are getting what they need when they need it and where they need it,” Lisa Colby said.

Colby works with the Red Cross.

Harvest Hope food bank is packing boxes for those who may need it during the hurricane.

They say food and water will be on it’s way from their doors to the coast as soon as it’s needed.

We’re still watching and waiting and staying in communication with state agencies and we will get a head start just in case the boxes aren’t needed for disaster relief we can still use them in our community,” Amy Bell said.

Amy Bell works with the food bank.

Both of these organizations say they take volunteers and donations to help during emergency situations like this.

