DUNLAP, TN (WSPA) – Firefighters in Tennessee shared pictures of an SUV that was impaled on a guardrail Saturday morning.

Dunlap Fire Department posted photos of the crash on Facebook saying that, fortunately, the injuries were not that bad.

“A few inches more toward the driver and this could have been a tragic event,” wrote the fire department.

Firefighters had to cut the guardrail to allow the car to be towed away.