MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Luke Combs has been announced as the first performer for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival.

CCMF officials made the announcement on Facebook on Friday morning.

Please welcome back to the CCMF Fam, OUR FIRST CCMF 2020 HEADLINER, the multi-platinum, #1 singer/songwriter from…

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach.

Combs in from the Asheville, North Carolina area, according to CCMF’s website. He has won Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music awards.