Lyman man receives 15-year prison sentence for 2020 Walmart armed robbery

Joshua Oliver has been sentenced to 15 years for a 2020 Walmart armed robbery. (Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lyman man has received a 15-year prison sentence for an armed robbery at a Spartanburg County Walmart in 2020, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office.

Joshua Bobby Oliver, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The armed robbery happened Jan. 17, 2020 at the Walmart on Dorman Centre Drive. A loss prevention officer told police she spotted Oliver and another person shoplifting from several different points in the store.

Oliver produced a handgun and pointed it at two loss prevention officers, who confronted him near the store’s main entrance. The loss prevention officers backed off and watched as Oliver and his accomplice left with the stolen items in a black SUV, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Police investigators used the store’s surveillance system to identify Oliver and his accomplice, Samantha Wade, 25, of Lyman.

The loss prevention officers also identified the suspects in a photo line-up.

Police arrested Oliver and Wade three days later following a high-speed chase that started in the Town of Lyman and ended in Cherokee County. Oliver drove a car stolen out of North Carolina. Police found a handgun in the car.

Charges are still pending on Oliver and Wade.

Oliver will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Mark Hayes’ prison sentence before he is eligible for release. His prior criminal record included multiple convictions for drug and property crime offenses.