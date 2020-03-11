Lyman man sentenced to 25 years for violent crime spree

LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 3-week violent spree which ended in a shoot-out with police.

Jerel Nathaniel Mosley Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to 7 counts of armed robbery, 6 counts of kidnapping and 3 counts of possession of a weapon. Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued the sentence.

According to a news release from the solicitor’s office, Mosley committed four robberies at various gas stations and restaurants between November 25, 2018 and December 7, 2018.

According to the release, Mosley fired multiple gun shots towards pursuing officers in a high-speed chase following a robbery at the McDonald’s near the intersection of Highway 290 & I-85 on December 7, 2018.

Mosley was struck by a bullet fired by law enforcement during the pursuit, and he was paralyzed as a result of the injuries sustained during the events.

“Local law enforcement did a great job defusing an exceptionally dangerous sequence of events without innocent parties being injured,” Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Jordan said.

Mosley’s prior criminal record consisted of a reckless driving offense.