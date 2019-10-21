Mabry M.S. teacher resigns, principal placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District One officials confirmed that a teacher was placed on administrative leave and has since resigned from his position following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

According to a statement from Spartanburg County School District One, the teacher taught at Mabry Middle School and also said that the superintendent has also placed the principal of Mabry Middle on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

“The District is aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a teacher at Mabry Middle School. Due to the ongoing internal and law enforcement investigation, we are limited in the details that we can share, however, we can confirm that the teacher involved was placed on administrative leave and has since resigned his position. The superintendent had some concerns about the timeliness and investigative procedures as it relates to the student complaint, and as a result, the principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The district wants to assure our parents, students, and community that any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and appropriate steps are being taken to address this situation. Spartanburg One places the safety and welfare of its students ahead of all other interests, and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the physical, emotional and educational well-being of all students.” – Spartanburg County School District One

According to Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker, his department is investigating the inappropriate conduct allegation.

Tucker said parents reported concerns about a P.E. teacher at the school.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update with more information as it becomes available.