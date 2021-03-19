‘Mac Madness’: Food bank hosts macaroni and cheese tournament to give back to people in need

In honor of the spirit of March Madness Harvest Hope is hosting a Macaroni and Cheese tournament in hopes of collecting hundreds of boxes of Mac n’ Cheese from the givers in our community.

“We are always looking for new and creative ways to get the local community involved with our mission of building a hunger-free tomorrow,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “While many are filling out their brackets for the March Madness tournament, it’s also great time to also give back to others.”

According to Harvest Hope Food Bank, macaroni and cheese remains one of the most highly requested items for people of all ages because it’s simple to cook and it has a long shelf life.

Over the past few years Harvest Hope Food Bank has fed thousands of hungry families across the Upstate. Last month, the food bank hosted their ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drive and raised over 12,000 jars of peanut butter through both monetary and physical donations. They’re hoping for the same outcome with their Mac Madness Tournament.

“It is one of our most requested items up there with peanut butter so the kids love Mac n cheese, its easy for parents to make its easy for kids to make and I would just love for this to be bigger than the peanut butter,” Autumn Shearin, development specialist at Harvest Hope Food Bank Upstate said.

Shearin said the brand or the flavor of macaroni and cheese doesn’t matter, as long as it’s prepackaged. Community members looking to donate boxes of macaroni and cheese can drop off donations at the Harvest Hope Upstate branch at 2818 White Horse Road in Greenville. They’ll be accepting donations through April 5th.

