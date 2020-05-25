Macon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy, wife killed in crash

(WSPA) – A Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy and his wife were killed in a crash, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deputy David Head and his wife, Dawn, were killed in a collision in Georgia.

The post reads, in part, “We are purposely not posting much about the accident out of respect to all who this loss has touched. We are all heartbroken and we know there were many involved in the accident as well as those responded and were on the scene…To their children, Please know we are here for you all and prepared to do whatever is needed of us. Your mother & your father loved you deeply and both were extremely proud of all of you.”

You can see the full post below: