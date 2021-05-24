Magna Mirrors breaking ground on new facility in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – Magna Mirrors, held the official groundbreaking on Monday for their new facility in Spartanburg County.

The company has been making makes mirrors in the upstate for cars since 2005.

Magna Mirrors makes mirrors that go inside of cars and outside of cars. There biggest client locally, BMW.

“So we’re doing outside mirrors that are quite complex, from blind-zone monitoring, through camera integration, through some GPS integration and power-folding, you also have the dimming glass, so a lot that’s going on in the mirror.” General Manager, Magna, Steve Salvatore said.

This new plant will give them an opportunity to immediately start manufacturing mirrors while leaving space to expand and take on more business and create new products.

“It’s always great when a company comes to Spartanburg County, but it’s even better when they expand.” Spartanburg County Council, David Britt said.

Since 2005 the company has built six locations across multiple upstate counties, this new building is an expansion of an existing facility, offering hundreds of jobs to those in the area.

“Today’s announcement and groundbreaking here will be the third facility they have in Spartanburg county, they employ over thousand-70 employees right now and this facility will add another 300.” Britt said.

It’s economic growth that keeps Spartanburg and the Upstate thriving. According to Britt almost a Billion dollars invested I the county in the first 5 months of 2021, bringing more than 3000 new jobs.

Magna is investing more than 31 million dollars to expand its product and facilities in the Upstate.

“There is a big commitment from South Carolina to Magna and vice versa, us having over 24-hundred and 50 employees in the area and Governor McMaster, he’s done a lot of work with us in supporting us over time.” Salvatore said.

Permits for this project approved in January, dirt started moving soon after. Officials tell us they expect the building to be done by November of this year.

In addition to BMW, Magna works with other companies like Mercedes.

Click the link below for more information on Magna Mirrors and open positions:

https://www.magna.com/company/company-information/magna-groups/magna-mirrors