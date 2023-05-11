ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A loaded firearm was found by a mail carrier while delivering mail Tuesday at an Asheville apartment complex.

The Asheville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Walton Street to recover the loaded pistol.

The mail carrier advised officers that he saw the firearm laying inside while he was placing mail into a unit’s mailbox.

Officers recovered the pistol that had a round in the chamber.

Police said anyone that locates a gun should avoid touching it.

Capture a photo of the gun, if possible, and contact the authorities.