Major closures expected at Green Pond Landing

LAKE HARTWELL, SC (WSPA) – One major fishing ramp in Anderson County will shut down for three months.

From August 1st to October 31st, Green Pond Landing will be shut down to the public. Construction crews will remove all the dirt next to the ADA parking to create a bigger launching circle not just for more parking, but for more launch lanes down the road.

County officials said they know it will be a headache to local anglers during the process, but it’s a step that needs to be done so they can start on more projects like an ampitheater.

“There will be a pad, a concrete pad in this low spot that faces back to the lake for a tournament trailer and weigh in stage then the amphitheater will developed in the hillside behind us,” said Neil Paul who’s VisitAnderson Director.

While this major ramp will be closed for the construction around it, the old boat ramp and small parking lot to the left when you first enter the park will be open to help some of the local anglers during this closure.