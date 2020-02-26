Major construction project still underway in Downtown Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – Leaders said the $30 million County Square project in Anderson County will lead to a big boom of businesses and visitors. However, they’re asking everyone to be patient during the process.

“There’s a lot of activity happening downtown and there’s even more that’s going to be occurring in downtown Anderson,” Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said.

A two year process will soon come to fruition behind the old historic courthouse.

“Currently we’re looking at the possibility of two buildings…residential, commercial, and some county offices located in that facility,” Burns said.

Nearly three blocks over, the owner of Simply Country Chic Boutique said it’s needed.

“We’ve got plenty of food establishments here on Main Street. We need to give them something other to do than just eat and leave,” Simply Country Chic Boutique Owner Dawn Drucker said.

That’s where this project will come into play.

Burns said construction was set to begin in January. However, they’re still putting together proposals and ideas.

“It’s a very tedious process to make sure we get it exactly right, because it would be a project that would be there for at least 100 years,” Burns said.

He said they’re hoping there will be condos, a rooftop area, and much more.

“I think it will increase revenue downtown. I think it will increase traffic downtown,” Burns added.

Drucker also said it will give her business a boost.

“People living downtown is going to be a big benefit as well to downtown, because they’re not going to want to really leave downtown. They’re going to want to stay downtown and shop locally,” Drucker said.

As the project takes some time, Burns wants all to know it’ll be well worth the wait.

“It’s going to be good for the economy completely here,” Drucker said.

County leaders said they want to hear from community members about what exactly they want to see there. They also said after construction begins, it’ll only take about 14 months to complete.

County leaders also said they’re hoping to have drawings of the project completed in April. The public will be able to make comments on those drawings before the next steps are taken.