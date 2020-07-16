Major drug trafficker arrested after months- long investigation in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A drug trafficker has been arrested in Greenville County following a months- long investigation.

More than a pound of methamphetamine and 5 ounces of heroin were seized following an investigation completed by The Greenville County Multi-jurisdiction Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) supported by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

After a 5-month investigation, DEU investigators and SLED Special Agents moved on a residence located on Wallace Street in Greenville, identified as a drug distribution point.

Donnie Glenn, 61, is a well-known and prior convicted drug trafficker, investigators said. They say Glenn moved large volumes of heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine in west Greenville County.

A drug trafficker in Greenville Co. has been arrested after a 5 month long investigation. (Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit)

After forcing entry into the Wallace Street residence, law enforcement officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine and 5 ounces of heroin. They also found cooking sheets, measuring cups, razor blades, and cutting agents. Inside a microwave, investigators gathered evidence regarding the manufacturing of crack cocaine.

At the time of the search warrant, the suspect was not at home but was taken into custody by DEU and SLED investigators in a separate area of the county, investigators said.

“As DEU approaches its first year of operation, the results have shown the importance of agencies working towards a common goal of protecting our communities. In our one-year existence, DEU, along with our working law enforcement partners, have removed more than 40 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine from the communities,” Bart McEntire, Commander of the DEU said.

Bart said the amount of drugs removed Thursday prevented, at a minimum, approximately 3,500 uses of these dangerous drugs.

“Drug trafficking contributes significantly to the crime being committed in Greenville County” Sheriff Hobart Lewis added. “Today’s actions, not only strikes at the use of drugs but impacts our communities in many areas as well. We also know patterns of violence are tied many times to drug organizations and individual drug usage. I take combatting drug trafficking seriously and applaud today’s efforts.”



Glenn faces charges for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.