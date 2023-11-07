SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There are three major races to watch and vote on in the Upstate on Election Day.

Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County voters will decide if they want to continue with the Penny Sales Tax.

It was overwhelmingly approved in 2017 for six years to pay for a new Spartanburg County Courthouse and Government Complex.

The County Council wants to continue the the tax for another six years. This time for pay for road repairs.

Supporters said the penny tax would raise $478 million dollars to fund projects across Spartanburg County.

City of Greenville

The race for mayor in the City of Greenville is a race to watch.

Incumbent Republican Knox White faces Democrat Michelle Shain.

White has been Greenville Mayor since he was first elected back in 1995. He recently told “The Post and Courier” this is his last campaign for mayor.

Shain is a former at-large city council in Greenville. She announced her candidacy for mayor at the end of March.

Anderson County

Voters in part of Anderson County will weigh in on a bond referendum. Anderson School District 4 is proposing a ten-year facility plan.

The centerpiece is building a new Pendleton High School along with upgrades to schools and athletics fields.

The entire project is expected to cost $148 million.

School officials said voters need to approve the project to meet the area’s growing population.

Along with these races, you will likely vote on council and school board seats.

All polls in South Carolina will remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day.