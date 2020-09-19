Majority Leader McConnell says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, in a Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, in Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s prominent role in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has become Topic A in his bitter campaign against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, providing fodder for both sides. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader McConnell says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate.

