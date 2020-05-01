Majority of Greenville’s Swamp Rabbit Trail to reopen May 4

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Swamp Rabbit Trail is set to reopen in Greenville this month.

City of Greenville officials say they will reopen a majority of the Swamp Rabbit Trail at noon on Monday, May 4.

There will be a signed bypass to guide trail users around Falls Park and the Cancer Survivors Park portions of the trail, they said.

Cleveland Park Drive and Lakehurst Street will also be opened for pedestrian traffic. Falls Park, Cleveland Park and the Cancer Survivors Park will remain closed.

Cleveland Park shelters, restrooms, playgrounds and fitness equipment will also remain closed.

City officials say the reopening of the Swamp Rabbit Trail is contingent on all trail users practicing appropriate social distancing and only using the trail as a thoroughfare, with no stopping, sitting or congregating.

The use of a face covering is recommended. Trail usage will be monitored and conditions will be assessed daily.