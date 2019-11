GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Learn to make Macarons with Le Petit Croissant Chef Vincent Caradonna.

Every Friday, Chef Caradonna will hold specialty classes focused on making different delectable treats and a variety of foods.

On Friday, November 22nd, there will be a class focused on making Macarons and chocolate filling.

To be a part of this, or any other class, call (864) 520-1555 or stop by the shop on 640 South Main Street in Greenville.