Man accidentally shoots himself in leg outside Anderson gun show, deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accidentally shot himself in the leg outside of a gun show in Anderson on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at the Civic Center of Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where a gun show is being held.

Deputies say the man was unloading his gun to be in compliance of gun show rules when he accidentally shot himself in the left leg below the knee.

The incident happened in the parking lot while he was in his car.

He sustained a non-life threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

