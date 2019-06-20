Man accused in Clemson store armed robbery faces news charges in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man arrested Wednesday by Clemson Police Department officers for a store armed robbery, faces additional charges in Greer.

According to a Greer Police Department news release, officers were called to Spinx gas station, located at 100 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., at around 1 a.m. in regards to an armed robbery.

Police said during the robbery, the suspect entered the store wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black toboggan that covered his face.

The suspect then pulled out a .9mm handgun and demanded money and Juul Pods from the store clerk.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Greer Police detectives spoke with detectives with West Columbia Police and Clemson Police departments who had reported similar armed robberies.

West Columbia detectives were able to give Greer Police information about a possible suspect who reportedly lived in Greer, after seeing similarities to the armed robberies.

According to the release, Greer detectives confirmed that the suspect lived at an apartment complex in Greer.

Police said at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Greer detectives saw the suspect driving a vehicle leaving the apartment complex and stopped the vehicle a short distance away.

While speaking with the suspect — identified as Elijah Tahir Thomas, 21, of Greer — he ran from police and was taken into custody.

A passenger in Thomas’ vehicle — Elijah Keith Sweet — was also interviewed and admitted to police that he was the driver of the vehicle during the armed robbery in Greer. Sweet was placed under arrest.

Greer detectives charged Thomas with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Sweet was charged with criminal conspiracy.

According to the release, Thomas and Sweet were taken to the Greer Police Department jail, where they are awaiting arraignment on their charges.

We reported earlier that Clemson Police officers arrested Thomas Wednesday afternoon in connection to one of three armed robberies they had been investigating.

Clemson officers arrested Thomas for his connection to the Stop-a-Minit robbery on June 17. Police said the robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Tiger Boulevard.

Clemson Police told us Thomas was charged with armed robbery and other charges were pending.

They have not said if Thomas is connected to the other robberies reported on Clemson Street and in Victoria Square’s parking lot.