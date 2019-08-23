Man accused in multiple armed robberies in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police Department officials said a man faces charges following area robberies that occurred earlier this month and last month.

According to a Union Police report, Adrian Antonio Kershaw and a 15-year-old were identified in two armed robberies that happened on July 15, July 31 and Aug. 15.

In one of the robberies, the victim told officers that they had arranged to meet about buying a phone posted on Facebook Market.

Kershaw was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.