Man accused of 2 overnight strong arm robberies in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man following two strong arm robberies that happened overnight.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the first incident happened at the Corner Mart, located at 8698 White Horse Road at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Deputies responded to the convenience store after a clerk at the store was assaulted by Danny Felton Wilson, Jr., 38, before Wilson removed cash from the register and left in a gold Cadillac Escalade.

The second incident happened hours later at Spinx, located at 2102 Old Spartanburg Road, at around 1:45 a.m.

Wilson reportedly went into the store and assaulted the store clerk before taking cash from the register.

He then left the scene in a gold Cadillac.

Deputies saw the Cadillac on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 2 a.m. and stopped the vehicle.

Wilson was identified as the suspect for both of the robberies.

He was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of strong arm robbery.

Neither of victims assaulted reported physical injuries following the incidents.

Wilson was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he remains on $30,000 bond.