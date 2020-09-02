Man accused of arson, trespassing after fire at Spartanburg Motor Lodge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man admitted to setting fire to vacant motel Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office’s report, a deputy saw a heavy amount of smoke in the area of the Spartanburg Motor Lodge and responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Environmental Enforcement officers had been at the scene earlier Tuesday and found two people on the property.

One person was taken to jail on warrants and the other person, identified as Chris Talbert, was released from the scene.

An investigation led deputies to identify Talbert as a suspect in the fire.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Talbert later confessed to intentionally setting the fire at the motor lodge out of anger, following his encounter with an Environmental Enforcement officer Tuesday morning.

He was charged with third-degree arson and two counts of trespassing.

Talbert had been trespassed from the property, located at 800 Charisma Drive, since Aug. 8, 2020.

According to the report, the motor lodge has been deemed uninhabitable by the county.