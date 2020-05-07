Man accused of assaulting hotel employee in Asheville wanted by police

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for a man accused of assaulting an employee at a hotel back in March.

According to a police department news release, a man was confronted by an employee at Rodeway Inn and Suites, located at 9 Wedgefield Drive, after he reportedly tried to go behind the counter and view guest information on March 13.

The man the reportedly assaulted the employee, who received non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

