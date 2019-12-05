Man accused of assaulting, robbing woman on Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville arrested

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a man, who is accused of robbing and assaulting a woman who was running on the Swamp Rabbit Trail last month, was arrested.

We reported earlier that a woman reported the incident on Nov. 25 at around 2:35 p.m.

The woman had been running on the trail and was walking alone when she was approached from behind and forced to the ground by an unidentified man.

The man — later identified as Ronald McKinney, of Greenville — then reportedly pulled at the victim’s clothing and hit her in the head with a handgun before running away with her belongings.

After the incident, officers did an extensive search of the area, reviewed video footage from nearby homes, interviewed witnesses and increased patrols along the trail.

Greenville Police officers later made contact with McKinney in the immediate area, who matched the description provided by the victim.

A search of McKinney’s home also resulted in the recovery of clothing and a firearm believed to have been used during the robbery.

McKinney was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct -first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he’s currently being held.