Man accused of assaulting woman with blind rod in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Union County Sheriff's Office officials said a man was arrested on an assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a blind rod.

According to a sheriff's office report, deputies were called to a home on May 9 and made contact with a woman in regards to an assault that happened on Clearbranch Road.

The woman told deputies that Albert Donnell Jeter, Jr., 30, of Carlisle, had invited her over to his house on Clearbranch Road and said while she was there, two other people were at the home.

According to the report, the woman said Jeter and one of the people in the home got into an argument and she tried to calm Jeter down, but he became more angry.

She told deputies that when she walked past Jeter to leave the home, he picked up a blind rod and started beating her with it.

The woman's mother reportedly arrived on-scene to pick her up and the woman said she was screaming for Jeter to stop. She reportedly tried to go to her mother, but she said Jeter hit her in the face with either his fist or a hard object, which knocked her to the ground.

According to the report, the woman was able to leave and went to a neighbor's house to call 911, and then she went to her home.

EMS crews responded to the woman's home and took her to Union Medical Center, where she was treated.

Deputies said the woman had several marks and cuts on her body, as well as a bruised and swollen eye.

Following the incident, deputies were unable to locate Jeter.

Jail records show he was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated on Thursday.