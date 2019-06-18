Man accused of attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Greenville Co. denied bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a man following a shooting last week that left another man in critical condition.

We reported last week that CJ Jarrett, 18, was hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting while on the front porch of his Mayflower Avenue home on June 14 at around 1:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office investigators announced they arrested Jermaine Alan Gipson, Jr., 19.

An investigation revealed that Gipson pulled in front of Jarrett’s home, stopped and then shot him at least once.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement on social media.

According to the release, the disagreement resulted in Gipson finding out where Jarrett lived and then he allegedly drove to his home and shot him.

Jarrett remains in critical condition.

CJ Jarrett

According to jail records, Gipson was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and other charges.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he remains.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Gipson was given no bond and is expected to appear in Circuit Court.

Terri Cochran, Jarrett’s mother, was at the hearing Tuesday. She told the court that she believes Gipson’s actions were premeditated and that he doesn’t deserve a bond.

“He didn’t just shoot up my house. He tried to kill my son. His intentions when he come to my house that night was to kill my son and to kill us,” Cochran said. “He shot seven times into my house, four into my son.”

Cochran claimed that Gipson found out where her son lived by using the Snapchat app.

“This has put my whole entire family in jeopardy. I don’t feel like he’ll go to court and I do feel like when he gets out, he will do this again,” Cochran said. “My house is a dead zone right now. I don’t feel safe for him to be on the street. I don’t feel like he has the right to be on the street.”