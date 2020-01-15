Man accused of attempted murder after homeless man shot near Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces an attempted murder charge after a homeless man was shot near Seneca Monday afternoon.

We reported earlier that deputies were called to an address on D Street around 5:12 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim is a homeless man who had been known to frequent the Utica Mill Hill area.

The victim was flown to AnMed Health Medical Center for his injuries.

Deputies said evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in the arrest of Robert Martain Robertson, 18, of Seneca, at around 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.

He was being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a temporary custody order.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Robertson with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim’s name is being withheld for safety and health privacy reasons, as he remains in the hospital at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.