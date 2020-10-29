Man accused of attempted murder after shooting incident in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on an attempted murder charge following a shooting incident Tuesday in Seneca.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Corinth Drive at around 11:18 p.m. in regard to a report of a shooting incident.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with people at the scene, including William Dale Smith, 56, of Seneca.

Information gathered at the scene revealed the incident started as an argument, and Smith then produced a firearm.

According to warrants, Smith fired the gun at one of the individuals inside the home.

The victim was not hit. The bullet reportedly hit a wall in the home.

According to the release, deputies collected evidence at the scene, including the firearm and remaining ammunition in the gun.

Smith was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

He remains in the detention center on $260,000 bond.