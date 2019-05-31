Man accused of attempted murder after shooting incident in Union

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kendale Smith

UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety Department officials charged a man with several charges including attempted murder after he reportedly shot a firearm at several people on May 24.

According to an affidavit, Kendale Smith, 19, of Union, fired several shots at several people in the 200 block of North Pinckney Street in Union.

Along with his attempted murder charge, Smith was also charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In a separate report, police said 17-year-old Albert Dewayne Hill, Jr., of Union, was arrested and charged on an aggravated assault charge following an investigation into a report of shots fired.

According to the report, that incident happened in the same location on North Pinckney Street on the same day.