Man accused of attempting to kill ex-girlfriend in Spartanburg Co. arrested

Samuel Terrell Riser has been arrested for attempted murder. (SCSO)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend has been arrested in Spartanburg County.

Samuel Terrell Riser, 36, of Spartanburg, is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Malicious Injury to Property.

He will have a bond hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. at the magistrate’s office at the detention facility, due to the severity of Riser’s offenses and his past criminal history. The victim is expected to survive her injuries, deputies said.

