Man accused of breaking into churches, businesses in Asheville arrested, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested following a series of recent breaking and enterings in the area.

According to a police department news release, officers received a tip about the whereabouts of the suspect — Conner Fewell, 25 — and on Sunday morning at around 9 a.m. police located him in Biltmore Village and arrested him.

Fewell was charged with breaking and entering the following places:

Foster Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sept. 2

Best Bites Dental on Sept. 8

Asheville Aesthetic Plastic Surgery on Sept. 9

Biltmore United Methodist Church on Sept. 13

He is also being investigated as a person of interest for breaking and enterings at Foster Seventth Day Adventist Church on Aug. 27 and Oakley Baptist Church on Sept. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.