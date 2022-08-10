OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a watermelon early Tuesday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. to a house on S. Highway 11 in reference to reports of a burglary.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26, of Walhalla.

Severo-Bautista told deputies that his vehicle ran out of gas and he left it in the parking lot of a

business in the city of Walhalla.

The sheriff’s office said Severo-Bautista also told deputies that he walked down Highway 11 and then made entry into the house where he took a can of soda and some watermelon because he was thirsty and hungry.

The homeowners told deputies that Severo-Bautista had spoken to them inside of thier home and they had asked him to leave.

Severo-Bautista was arrested at the scene and was charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny.

He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.