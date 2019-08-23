Man accused of burglarizing Duke Sandwich Company in Greenville Co. arrested

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following a burglary at Duke Sandwich Company.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Anthony Davis, 60, for a burglary on Aug. 17 at the sandwich company, located at 1001 Poinsett Highway.

During the investigation, deputies canvassed the area to try to identify the suspect, whose photo was captured from several surveillance cameras before and after the burglary.

After the burglary, Davis was seen walking off with a jug full of change taken from the business.

On Friday, deputies were notified that the man they were searching for was seen at the Spinx gas station on Rutherford Road.

Deputies made contact with Davis and took him into custody.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny, and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.