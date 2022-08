ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they say set fire to the front door of an Asheville church.

Asheville Police said surveillance video showed the door of the church on State Street had been burned in February.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Lathan Lycurgus Smith.

Smith was charged with Burning a Church/Religious Building and Injury to Real Property.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on $52,000 bond.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.