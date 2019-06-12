Man accused of burying missing woman Brooke Tollie’s body in Rutherford Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Marion man faces charges after the body of Brooke Mashay Tollie — a missing woman who was reported as missing last month — was found last week at a construction site in Rutherford County.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tollie went missing on May 13 and sheriff’s office detectives found her body on June 5 at a construction site in the Golden Valley community of Bostic.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Norris Lewis Westall, 46, and Tollie were friends and said the two were at Westall’s home on May 13 and 14 when Tollie died.

According to the release, Westall reportedly took Tollie’s body to the construction site, an area he was familiar with, and buried her body there.

A preliminary autopsy report showed no traumatic injuries to Tollie’s body, but an exact cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Westall was arrested Tuesday and charged with concealment of human remains.

According to the release, at the time of his arrest, Westall was also served with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.