Man accused of child sex charges in McDowell Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Juan Antonio Rojas- Courtesy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged with child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Juan Antonio Rojas, 20, of Marion, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance earlier this year.

Sheriff’s Office officials were given the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Rojas was charged with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.

