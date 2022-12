ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is looking for a man they believe cut down Christmas light strands in the downtown area.

Officers said early Wednesday morning, a man cut down the lights with scissors. Tips from the community helped police identify the man as Zachary Hightower.

Surveillance of Christmas lights damage (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Hightower is now wanted for malicious damage according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Hightower’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.