Man accused of drug trafficking, firearm possession McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces drug trafficking charges after he was found with over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies assisted North Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at the intersection of Wildwood Drive and U.S. 221 South.

Troopers stopped a motorcycle driven by Jonathan Brooks Floyd, 42, of Marion, because he didn’t have a motorcycle endorcement.

A search of Floyd revealed a handgun and 1,029.35 grams of methamphetamine.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additional charges are pending.