Man accused of DUI in deadly Greenville Co. crash given $25K bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A man facing a DUI charge following a deadly crash back in April was given $25,000 bond during a hearing Friday morning in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that Carter Owen, 27, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death after crashing into a truck, which resulted in the death of a teen girl -- Trinity Harrison -- who was on her way back home from prom.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said Owen was driving on Highway 25 when his vehicle crossed the center line near the Twin Chimney Landfill and crashed head-on into a truck.

Harrison, a Ware Shoals High School senior, was in the passenger seat of the truck.

Owen was initially taken to a hospital for treatment following the crash, but was later released and booked into the detention center.

Troopers said Owen was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Owen was still in the detention center Friday morning. He will be placed on house arrest and will be required to wearing a monitoring device as a condition of his bond.