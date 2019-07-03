Man accused of firing gun to incite fear in Marion

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is accused of discharging a firearm to incite fear.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a resident reported on June 12 that someone had fired shots near his home on Nix Creek Road in Marion.

An investigation led deputies to Timothy Lee Westmoreland, 55, of Marion, who was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with a friend of the resident’s daughter.

According to the release, reports show that several shots were fired at the resident’s home on multiple occasions in two-week period.