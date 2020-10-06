Man accused of first-degree attempted murder after stabbing in Buncombe Co.

by: WSPA Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Monday night on several charges, including attempted murder.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a stabbing at a home on Milksick Cove Road in Candler on Sunday.

The suspect — identified as Brandon Lee Hunt, of Burlington, N.C. — reportedly left the area before deputies arrived on-scene.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Burlington was taken into custody in Alamance County Monday night and charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault with serious bodily injury, assault and battery and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was isolated and said the individuals involved knew each other.

