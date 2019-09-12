Man accused of hitting, pulling woman into woods off of N. Pleasantburg Dr in Greenville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Dale Edward Delucenay

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department said arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges following an incident Monday near a business on North Pleasantburg Drive.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Bojangles, located at 2545 N. Pleasantburg Drive in regard to an assault that happened just before 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that Dale Edward Delucenay, 43, hit a woman and then pulled her into a wooded area nearby.

Police and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9s were used, as well as a sheriff’s office helicopter, to find Delucenay and the woman in the woods.

Delucenay was charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

