Man accused of impersonating DEA agent faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a man faces multiple charges related to impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, in December 2020 a sheriff’s office investigators was introduced to a man who claimed he was an agent with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration at a local restaurant, and an investigation began.

The man was identified as Andre Alidrew Romero, 38.

The investigator who met Romero had previously been assigned to the DEA Task Force-Greenville Resident Office and was suspicious of Romero’s claim during their meeting.

“Romero made multiple statements that seemed phony to the investigator during their brief meeting; increasing the investigator’s suspicions,” according to the release.

During the investigation, investigators learned Romero was not a law enforcement officer and had never been an officer.

Romero, a citizen of Trinidad, had a criminal record from New York, which involved firearms. He also had a suspended South Carolina driver’s license.

The DEA also confirmed that Romero was not, and had never been, an employee at their agency.

“Upon further investigation, investigators learned that a report had been filed on January 22nd, against Romero that indicated he had falsely obtained goods worth over $10,000 from a victim after promising to retrieve a family member that had been taken oversees and could do so because of his position in the DEA,” according to the release. “Hours after that report was filed deputy’s located Romero during a traffic stop on a traffic violation and subsequently placed him under arrest. At the time of Romero’s arrest, he had a replica DEA badge and a loaded handgun in his possession. Investigators later executed a search warrant at Romero’s residence for items related to impersonating a law enforcement officer and seized a ballistic vest, four additional firearms and ammunition.”

Courtesy of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Romero was charged with three counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer, driving under suspension, obtaining goods under false pretenses greater than $10,000 and unlawful carry of a pistol.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held on $30,270 bound. A Federal Hold by the United States Department of Homeland Security was also placed on Romero.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had a run-in with Romero to call 864-467-5252 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.