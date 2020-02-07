1  of  66
Man accused of multiple child sex crimes arrested at Asheville apartment complex

by: WSPA Staff

Hendrick Tyjar Johnson

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said they assisted the State Bureau of Investigation’s Fugitive Task Force in arresting a Hendersonville man wanted on multiple child sex crimes.

According to a police department news release, officers and SBI agents arrested Hendrick Tyjar Johnson, 35, who had 17 open warrants against him.

Those 17 warrants include five counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age, seven counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 15 and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Law enforcement located and arrested Johnson at Erskine Street Apartments.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $150,000 bond.

