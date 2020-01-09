Man accused of multiple child sex crimes in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Fair Play man was arrested on several child sex crimes charges on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Arthur Vaughn Reynolds, 81, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just before 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on a temporary custody order.

Warrants charging Reynolds with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor were obtained on Thursday.

Reynolds’ arrest stems from a sheriff’s office investigation that started on Oct. 28, 2019 after they were notified of a reported criminal sexual conduct.

The investigation was turned over to the Child/Elder Abuse investigator at the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation it was determined that Reynolds had sexually assaulted the victim between the Fall of 2012 through Fall of 2018.

The female victim was reportedly between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.

The case remains under investigation.