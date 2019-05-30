Man accused of multiple child sex crimes in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cody Allen Hudson

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office officials said a man faces over a dozen charges related to child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff's office news release, a victim filed a report on April 22 alleging she was sexually abused by Cody Allen Hudson, 31.

Sheriff's Office officials said the case was assigned to a special victims' unit investigator, who then referred the case to the Children's Advocacy Center.

The victim told investigators that several incidents took place between 2016 and 2019 at three different homes, as well as roads, all located in Spartanburg County.

Investigators first reached Hudson and he made an appointment for an interview Wednesday afternoon.

He then didn't show up for the interview and didn't returns the investigator's calls.

An investigator presented the case to a magistrate who approved 13 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges and other charges.

Laurens County Sheriff's Office officials assisted in arresting Hudson in Laurens County Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Hudson appeared before a magistrate for an arraignment, who deferred setting his bond to a circuit court judge.