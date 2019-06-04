Man accused of multiple child sex crimes in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on multiple charges related to child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff’s office report, Phillip Richard Knighton, 49, of Woodruff, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The affidavit accuses Knighton of engaging in sexual battery, as well as a lewd act involving a minor between Jan. 1, 2012 and April 11, 2015 in Spartanburg County.